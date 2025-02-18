19-year-old killed after rollover crash in Detroit

article

The Brief A 19-year-old driver was killed after a rollover crash in Detroit on Tuesday afternoon The male driver was partially ejected and trapped under the sedan after it rolled over near an overpass Traffic on the Southfield Freeway was blocked for hours



A 19-year-old driver involved in a roll-over crash in Detroit Tuesday afternoon has died.

The vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing at the Southfield Freeway near an overpass.

What we know:

Passage along the northbound Southfield Freeway was blocked on Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a rollover crash near Plymouth Road.

A passenger vehicle was seen flipped over on the Southfield Freeway embankment around 1 p.m. and the driver was partially ejected and trapped inside, Michigan State Police reported Tuesday.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. He later died.

State police confirmed he was a resident from Dearborn.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control and rolling over.

What they're saying:

A first lieutenant with state police called it "another preventable crash."

"We continue to see these same risky dangerous driving behaviors leading to serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways. We continue to remind drivers to drive the speed limit, limit distractions and do not drive impaired," said Mike Shaw.