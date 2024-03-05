19-year-old shot 12 times in Detroit, 8 bullets strike his head

Jason Motley was only 19 years old when he was fatally shot 12 times in the early morning of Jan. 29. Eight of the bullets struck his head.

Now, more than a month later, the family of the teenager is still searching for justice. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named.

"That was his whole motive – was to get out of the hood," his aunt, Brittany Motley, said. "But I didn’t think this is the only way that he would get out the hood."

Jason had dreams of helping not only himself, but his entire family.

Those dreams were shattered at the corner of Orleans and E Lantz on Detroit’s east side, where was was shot and killed. The incident took place less than a block away from Jason's house.

"Someone called him about 6:30 in the morning," Brittany said.

After that call, he walked out of the house – presumably to meet someone at Dequindre and Lantz.

"He never made it to the next corner," Brittany continued. "So from the house he was living at, you can see it from the porch."

Someone came up and struck Jason 12 times.

"He was shot 8 times in the head," Brittany said. "And the rest were body shots."

Detroit police say the dozen shots were picked up on ShotSpotter. They arrived within minutes but were unable to save Jason or locate a suspect.

Jason Motley

"We had this bond that is so unbreakable," his aunt said.

While continuing to demand justice for Jason, Brittany created an organization that gives kids hope, inspiration, and direction.

"It’s called Jason’s Community – because it’s the community that my nephew lived in and it's also the community that my nephew was killed in," she said. "I know I can’t save everybody, but I know I can save some.

Through the organization, she can honor his memory and make sure the killer or killers are not forgotten about either, she said.

As for the phone call that Jason answered at 6:30 in the morning, the family said police still have his cell phone, but it is unclear if they have been able to track down who called him and why.

