19th Orchard Lake Fine Art Show in West Bloomfield this weekend

Dozens of artists displayed their best work Saturday at the 19th annual Orchard Lake Fine Arts Show in West Bloomfield.



FOX 2 spoke with creator Cesar Nogueira, who won Best of Show last year and is this year’s featured artist. He spent over 200 hours creating a blue heron out of gemstones - you’ll see the bird on the front of the show’s programs. It’s the official bird of West Bloomfield.



Nogeuira is just one of many artists with all types of specialties including painting, leather work, giant sculptures, glassblowing, pottery, and more.



The show has been voted in the top 100 art shows in America for the last 12 years. It continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 and kids 13 and younger get in for free. Dogs are welcome.