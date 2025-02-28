1 dead after fiery crash on Hines Drive in Northville Township

article

The Brief A 37-year-old from Northville died in a crash on Hines Drive on Friday morning. Police said the driver left the road and hit the Six Mile Road Bridge, causing their vehicle to catch fire. It isn't clear why the driver went off the road.



One person is dead after a fiery single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hines Drive in Northville Township.

It happened around 10 a.m. near Six Mile.

What we know:

According to police, a 37-year-old driver was traveling south when they went off the road and hit the base of the Six Mile Road bridge. The vehicle immediately caught fire, trapping the driver in the vehicle.

The driver, who was from Northville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It isn't clear what caused the driver to leave the road and hit the bridge.

The driver's identity also has not been released.