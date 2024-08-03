2.5-year-old stable after shooting himself with babysitter's gun

A 2.5-year-old child is in stable condition after shooting himself in the abdomen in Warren Saturday night.

Police and EMS were called to the 11100 block of Edgemont Street, near Hoover and Stephens, shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found the child in the house with a wound.

The boy was quickly rushed to an area hospital by the Warren Fire Department, with several Warren Police Officers blocking intersections along the way.

The child was responsive and alert around 8:30 p.m.

Police said that the child was being babysat by a 42-year-old woman who lives in the house. The babysitter has a CPL, and had two handguns in the house.

It is believed that the babysitter left the handguns unsecured in an area accessible to the child.

Police will be examining the details surrounding the safe and secure storage of the handgun as part of their investigation. As of this point in the investigation, it does not appear that more serious foul play was involved.

The boy's mother returned to the scene and is now at the hospital with her child.

Fox 2 Photo by Michael Torrento



