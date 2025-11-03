2 accused of holding woman hostage inside Huron Township home, sexually assaulting her repeatedly

article

The Brief Two men are accused of sexually assaulting a woman while holding her against her will inside a Huron Township home. After enduring hours of alleged abuse, the victim escaped and contacted police.



A woman told police she was held against her will inside a Huron Township home and repeatedly sexually assaulted until she was able to escape last week.

According to Huron Township police, the victim was invited to a home in the 22000 block of Castelle, within the Huron Estates Mobile Home Community, early Oct. 29. While there, Albert Joseph Knapp Jr., 53, of Huron Township, and Stanley James Mason, 59, of Pontiac, allegedly assaulted her.

She eventually escaped after 11:20 a.m. and called police to report what happened.

Officers executed several search warrants before arresting Knapp, who owns the home where the crimes allegedly happened. They then used Flock license plate readers to identify the second suspect, Mason, and arrest him in Oakland County.

"We are so thankful that the victim had the opportunity to flee and get herself to a safe place. The outcome could have been much worse, and I applaud her courage. This was a great validation of our implementation of the FLOCK camera system. Without it, we may never have been able to identify the second suspect and ultimately use it to quickly take him into custody," said Everette Robbins, the director of Huron Township Public Safety. "This is a great example of our detective bureau using every resource available to them to make sure a victim gets justice."

What's next:

Both men have been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. Both suspects are charged as fourth offense habitual offenders.

They were each given $75,000/10% cash/surety bonds.

Mason and Knapp are due back in court Nov. 12 for a probable cause conference.