2 Ann Arbor bars create food drive for those in service industry out of work from pandemic

Two Ann Arbor bars, The Last Word and Live are closed due to the COVID-19 shut down, but are doing something to help others.

Instead of just waiting until its ok to re-open, both have started a food drive.

"It's a free meal program for individuals, fresh healthy free meals for anyone affected by the state shutdown," said Robben Schulz, The Last Word. "Initially we started it for the hospitality industry, since then we've expanded it and invited the fitness sector and salon, hair dressers."

More than a thousand meals have been provided since the program started last month. Volunteers have been handing out any where from 80 to 120 meals. Every day the food drive window is open.

The meals are available for pick-up Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Live on 102 South First Street in downtown Ann Arbor.

"It's been a real grassroots effort of people stepping up and donating," he said. "We had a local appliance store Big George's donate to us a new standup freezer to use, to keep food fresh and from spoiling until we can give it to those who need it."