2 arrested, third man still wanted after $1775 Jordan sweatpant heist

Police are still looking for a third suspect after hundreds of dollars' worth of Jordan sweatpants were stolen from a new Foot Locker store this summer.

Police say three young men went into the store on Eight Mile at Kelly Road on Aug. 4 and grabbed all of the sweatpants from the display and ran out the door. Police say a security guard tried to stop one of them and was assaulted in the process.

The suspects drove off in a 2003 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Police say the pants they stole totaled to $1,775. The Jordan sweatpants are black, pink, and green or black and red in color.

Police have since arrested two of the three suspects and are looking for the third.

Nayati Jones and Javaun Knott are currently both facing retail fraud charges. Police say the man they're still looking for is 20-year-old Jeimi Meeks.

If you know of Meeks's whereabouts or know anything about what happened, you're asked to call Detective Holish at 586-445-5100 ext. 1028 or private message the Eastpointe police department.