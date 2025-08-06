2 boys hit by driver on Fort Street in Lincoln Park
article
FOX 2 - Two boys were hit by a car on Fort Street at Emmons in Lincoln Park Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, their conditions are not known.
The female driver of the vehicle that hit them, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police.
The ages of the victims are not known, other than they were described as juveniles.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.