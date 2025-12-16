83-year-old man killed after crossing in front of SUV in Pittsfield Township

The Brief A man was hit by a vehicle after crossing in front of an SUV in Pittsfield Township. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police said the victim was not in a crosswalk.



An 83-year-old man died Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Pittsfield Township.

According to township police, the victim walked in front of a Ford Explorer while crossing Washtenaw Avenue near Deake Avenue just before 5:40 p.m. The pedestrian, who was not using a crosswalk, was struck by the westbound Explorer.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The Explorer driver, a 45-year-old Temperance woman, was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing, but police currently do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police:

Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)

General Information: 734-822-4911 (Front Desk)

Request Police Response: 734-994-2911, ext. 8 (Metro Dispatch)