2 candidates for Michigan Democratic Chair share strategies for rebuilding party

The race for the chair of each major state party is heating up with a few Democratic contenders in play speaking to FOX 2.

Lavora Barnes is the outgoing chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, after being elected in February of 2019.

Big picture view:

Curtis Hertel, a former state senator, is running to replace her, focusing on getting out into the community to become more accessible.

A major contender is Al BJ Williams, also focusing on accessibility. He says the need to be in the community is also key. he feels that the Democratic Party really needs to step things up when it comes to making sure everyone can participate.

He's looking for more wins, rebuilding the party from the bottom up.

"I got into this race because voices were not being valued," he said. "I got into this race because we needed to be more inclusive. I got into this race to make sure that the democratic party stands on its values, the true values that have ran our party for the past, I don't know, 10 decades. One of them is inclusion."

Hertel shared his thoughts on the future of the party.

"One, we need to get back to a working families agenda," he said. "Two, we need to get back to more boots on the ground. And three, we need to refocus our campaigns not just on the top of the ticket, but also about the state senate races and state house races and county commission and school board that actually touches people's lives.

"We have gotten away from that local focus on grassroots."

On the Republican side, the leadership in the state party will also see a change with Meshawn Maddock. The MAGA activist was previously charged with being a fake elector for Donald Trump back in 2020, and has gotten the nod from the president to run the party in Michigan.

Maddock is looking to be the party's chair. We're going to find out what happens after Saturday's state GOP convention.