2 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into home on Chalmers

Several people were killed and injured after a robbery suspect led police on a pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into a home and catching fire on Detroit's east side.

Detroit police say two people were killed and three people were hurt in a crash at Kercheval and Chalmers. The heavily damaged car hit the side of a home on Chalmers.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief David Lavalley said there were a number of robberies in the area and police had a description of a vehicle allegedly responsible for them. They spotted that vehicle at a strip mall, which started a pursuit at Jefferson and Chalmers.

Once they reached Kerchavel, the vehicle they were chasing crashed into a Buick Rendevous. This caused that vehicle to ricochet into a home and burst into flames.

Police said they attempted to put out the fire and pull occupants out of the car. Two died on the scene, and three other people were taken to St. John's Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Rendevous has an injured shoulder but will be OK, police say.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.