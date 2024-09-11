Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, 3 injured in deadly crash on Michigan Avenue in Washtenaw County

By David Komer
Published  September 11, 2024 6:24pm EDT
Both directions of Michigan Avenue were closed between Wiard and Ecorse roads in Washtenaw County.

WASHTENAW COUNTY (FOX 2) - Two people were killed and three injured in a crash on Michigan Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the start of rush hour, at about 4 p.m., according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, but the circumstances of the crash are not known at this time.

