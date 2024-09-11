2 dead, 3 injured in deadly crash on Michigan Avenue in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY (FOX 2) - Two people were killed and three injured in a crash on Michigan Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Both directions of Michigan Avenue were closed between Wiard and Ecorse roads.
The incident happened at the start of rush hour, at about 4 p.m., according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, but the circumstances of the crash are not known at this time.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.