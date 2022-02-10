2 dead after erratic driver crashes into median wall, rolls over on I-75 near 8 Mile
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people died Thursday night after a driver crashed into the median wall on I-75 in Hazel Park and rolled over.
Police said the driver was seen driving erratically on the southbound side of the freeway before hitting the wall north of 8 Mile Road at 9:30 p.m.
The driver was ejected and killed. A passenger also died.
Police said more information is expected later.
