2 dead after high speed crash in Dearborn

2 young people are dead after a crash in Dearborn on Sunday.

At around 3:00 a.m. police and fire departments were called to the scene of a major single-car accident on Michigan Ave. near Southfield. Police say a Dodge Charger was reported to have crashed into a tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling at high speeds.

Six individuals, aged between 15 and 20, were in the car at the time of the crash. The driver, an 18-year-old male from Dearborn, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old female passenger from Garden City was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

The remaining passengers were taken to various hospitals for treatment, one of whom remains in critical condition.

"This is a senseless tragedy, and our prayers go out to the families of those involved. We urge parents to talk with young drivers about the importance of safe driving. We need your help to ensure community safety," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.