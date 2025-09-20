Expand / Collapse search

2 dead after SUV, motorcycle crash on Detroit’s east side

By Nathan Vicar
Published  September 20, 2025 2:54pm EDT
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Gratiot Avenue and Mt. Elliott Street. (FOX 2)

The Brief

    • A crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle left two people dead early Saturday on the city's east side.
    • The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Gratiot Avenue and Mt. Elliott Street.
    • The SUV’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and later taken into custody.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that left two people dead early Saturday on the city’s east side.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Gratiot Avenue and Mt. Elliott Street.

Police said a passenger in the SUV and the motorcyclist were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The SUV’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and later taken into custody.

What they're saying:

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor.

What's next:

The Detroit Police Fatal Squad is continuing to investigate.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.

