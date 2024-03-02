2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-75 in Lincoln Park

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on I-75.



The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near Outer Dr. in Lincoln Park.



The Detroit Regional Communication Center began receiving calls about a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Outer Dr. in Lincoln Park.

The wrong way driver, in a Chevy Equinox, struck a southbound Jeep head-on in the left lan The driver of the Jeep, a 56-year-old woman from Brownstown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wrong 21-year-old driver from Garden City was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

"Our traffic crash reconstructionist is investigating this crash." stated F/Lt Mike Shaw." At this time we are not sure why the at fault driver entered the freeway the wrong wa . We are waiting on autopsy results to see if impairment was a factor."

