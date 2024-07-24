Detroit Lions 2024 schedule: How to watch every game

article

The Lions are coming off the most successful football season Detroit has seen in decades - begging the question, what can they do for an encore?

The 2023 season came with plenty of "firsts" including the first two playoff wins since 1992 while storming to the NFC Championship game, not to mention securing the first division crown since 1993.

Some good news is that every second of the preseason wherever you are, can be streamed on FOX LOCAL on your TV and FOX 2 on your phone. But the best coverage of YOUR TEAM – can only be found on FOX 2.

FOX 2 is the home of the Lions and every Sunday starts at 10 a.m. with Lions Gameday Live where Dan Miller and Jennifer Hammond will get you ready for each game. Our pregame show can be streamed LIVE for free on FOX LOCAL.

As the Lions' national profile has risen, the 2024 season has at least six national TV games, the most in recent memory. There is also a possibility for a seventh, as Week 18's Vikings game has been set aside to be flexed depending on the playoff picture.

Preseason Week 1 Lions at Giants

Thursday at 7 p.m. Aug. 8

On the FOX LOCAL app.

All eyes will be on the rookie defensive backs getting their first action on the field, with first round pick Terrion Arnold and second rounder Ennis Rakestraw getting their first taste of the action.

Preseason Week 2 Lions at Chiefs

Saturday at 4 p.m. Aug. 17

On the FOX LOCAL app

The Lions rookie defensive backs match up against the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions' first-round pick Xavier Worthy and new receivers in a possible Super Bowl preview.

Preseason Week 3 Steelers at Lions

Saturday at 2 p.m. Aug. 24

On the FOX LOCAL app

Detroit gets their only home game of the pre-season with final roster spots on the line.

Regular season

Week 1 Rams at Lions

Sunday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. on NBC.

Former QB Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit for the home-opener on national television. Of course, it's a rematch of the Lions' history-making 24-23 playoff Wildcard win from last season.

Week 2 Bucs at Lions

Sunday at 1 p.m. Sept. 15

On FOX 2

Another playoff rematch, this time hosting Baker Mayfield and the Bucs at home. It will be the first time the teams have played since linebacker Derrick Barnes' game-sealing interception preserving the 31-23 win last year in the Divisional playoff round last year.

Week 3 Lions at Cardinals

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 22

On FOX 2

The Lions hit the road for the first time, going to the desert and facing the new-look Cardinals led by first-year coach Jonathan Gannon. The late afternoon game also affords us a chance to watch ex-Ohio State standout Marvin Harrison Jr. against the rebuilt Detroit secondary.

Week 4 Seahawks at Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Lions Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 30

On ABC

Back at Ford Field. the Lions get their first Monday night appearance against the Seahawks in a rematch of a bitter 37-31 overtime loss from last season.

Week 5

BYE

Week 6 Lions at Cowboys

Sunday, Oct 13, at 4:25 p.m.

On FOX 2

If it seems like the Lions are always playing in Dallas, you're right. Since 2004, the Cowboys have hosted Detroit 10 times and made the trip north just three times. Last year the Lions lost 20-19 with a bit of controversy for good measure (Dan Skipper was eligible), so some payback is in order.

Week 7 Vikings at Lions

Sunday Oct. 20, at 1 p.m.

On FOX 2

This might be a chance to see former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy (the Vikings first round pick) in the flesh - although he may still be a backup at this point. Minnesota's starting QB is Sam Darnold - at least early on. In any event, Arnold and Rakestraw get to match up with Justin Jefferson one week after seeing CD Lamb - making for a brutal back-to-back assignment.

Week 8 Titans at Lions

Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.

On FOX 2

No Mike Vrabel, no Derrick Henry. The rebuilding Titans visit Detroit with first-year Coach Brian Callahan and second-year quarterback Will Levis at the helm.

Week 9 Lions at Packers

Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

On FOX 2

Can the Lions make it three straight wins at Lambeau Field? Detroit picked up wins there in 2022 and 2023 but Packers QB Jordan Love appears to be rounding into form as a star. The good news is that at this point in fall, the tundra won't be frozen.

Week 10 Lions at Texans

Sunday Night Football Nov. 10, 8:20 p.m.

On NBC

Speaking of young rising star QBs, CJ Stroud and the Texans host the Lions in a Sunday evening national TV tilt. The last time the teams played was in 2020 when Houston won 41-25, spoiling the Thanksgiving game.

Week 11 Jaguars at Lions

Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

On CBS

All eyes will be on the matchup between the top-two picks of the 2022 NFL Draft - the Jaguars' Travon Walker and the Lions' Aidan Hutchinson.

Week 12 Lions at Colts

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.

On FOX 2

The Colts boast second-year QB Anthony Richardson and an impressive young team but star running back Jonathan Taylor will likely be at the top of the Lions defense's to-do list.

Week 13 Bears at Lions

Thanksgiving at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 28

On CBS

On the Thanksgiving menu: Bears. At this point, the entire league will have a feel for rookie Caleb Williams, the top pick of the 2024 draft. The question is, can Williams and the new-look receiving corps inject some life into rebuilding Chicago.

Week 14 Packers at Lions

Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 5

On Amazon Prime

The Lions play their second Thursday in a row, but this time keep it in the division against the Packers in a division rematch.

Week 15 Bills at Lions

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m.

On CBS

Josh Allen and the Bills Mafia come to town, with the Lions looking to break a streak of futility. The last time Detroit beat Buffalo, it was 2006 - with the Lions losing their last four in a row, and six out of seven dating back to the late 1990s.

Week 16 Lions at Bears

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.

On FOX 2

Cold weather likely will be in the mix at Soldier Field with the holidays around the corner in this division rematch.

Week 17 Lions at 49ers

Monday Night Football, Dec. 30 at 8:15 p.m.

On ESPN/ABC

A rematch of the NFC Championship with Detroit looking to get some revenge on the West Coast. This one may also have plenty of playoff implications as well.

Week 18 Vikings at Lions

TBD: The game time and network will be set the week before the final game.

