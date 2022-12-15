Expand / Collapse search

2 dead in Monroe County crash after driver flees traffic stop

By David Komer online producer
An investigation is going on in Whiteford Thursday night after 2 people were killed in a crash.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two people are dead after a police chase leads to a crash in Monroe County Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said the suspect fled from a stop, ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle at Whiteford Center Road and Whiteford Road.

The suspect was killed and one person in the second vehicle was also a fatality.

"Second District detectives are heading to the scene alone with a crash reconstructionist," State police tweeted. "More information to follow as the investigation continues."


 