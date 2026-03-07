2 dead in Lodi Township crash

A Newport woman and a Saline man were killed at about 4 p.m. Friday when they were involved in a head-on collision on Ann Arbor-Saline Road, near Bluegrass Lane.

Both of the deceased were 58-years-old.

The deceased were the drivers of the two vehicles. A passenger from one of the vehicles was hospitalized with serious, but non-fatal injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Secondary Road Patrol Traffic Services Unit is investigating.