2 dead in Lodi Township crash

By Dave Herndon
Published  March 7, 2026 5:58pm EST
Washtenaw County
LODI TWP. (FOX 2) - A Newport woman and a Saline man were killed at about 4 p.m. Friday when they were involved in a head-on collision on Ann Arbor-Saline Road, near Bluegrass Lane. 

Both of the deceased were 58-years-old. 

The deceased were the drivers of the two vehicles. A passenger from one of the vehicles was hospitalized with serious, but non-fatal injuries. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Secondary Road Patrol Traffic Services Unit is investigating. 

