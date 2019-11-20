2 Detroit police officers shot near 8 Mile and Wyoming on city's west side

Two Detroit police officers have been shot on the city's west side Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. near Wyoming and Chippewa. Officers who were wounded are from the 12th Precinct and have been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital, their conditions are unknown.

The suspect is in custody and was arrested. Circumstances are unclear what led to the shooting or how the suspect was arrested at this time.

