Reported ICE detention facility in Romulus raises concerns among state lawmakers

Michigan lawmakers are sounding off after a report that Romulus could be a site for a new proposed ICE Detention Facility.

Big picture view:

Bloomberg reports the Federal Government is eyeing warehouse centers in the Romulus area for a 500-bed facility. People have expressed concerns enough that this has reached Metro Detroit leaders who wanted to look into the reports because they have fueled a lot of rumors about what the site could be or what warehouse the government could be looking into.

The mayor of Romulus was outspoken about the report from Bloomberg and said the information is unsustainable.

What they're saying:

The mayor declined an interview with FOX 2 but sent a statement reading:

"We are examining all legal options available to protect Romulus as well our residents. We have investigated the sites that have been reported as "possible" detention centers and have found nothing that would substantiate the current rumors. We are also in direct contact with our representatives at the Federal and State level, who have been extremely cooperative and helpful in addressing this issue."

State Senator Darrin Camillieri also made a statement reading:

"I want to emphasize that, based on my conversations, there is no concrete evidence at this time of any facility in Romulus being used or developed into a detainment center."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to ICE for comment to clear it, and did not hear back. We do know there is evidence that the Federal Government wants to expand its Detention Facilities and has bought some locations, but a Romulus location appeared to be just an idea at best.

"Regardless of where the location is they are definitely looking to add new detention centers. This should come as no surprise because there $45 billion allocated to the sole purpose of detention passed in the one big beautiful bill over the summer," said Sauve. "We have enough concerns with the existing facilities that give cause for alarm for any new facilities that come online."

