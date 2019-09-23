2 hurt in motorcycle crash on I-75 during funeral procession

article

A motorcycle that was part of a funeral procession lost control on I-75 and crashed Monday morning.

Northbound I-75 was shut down by Holly Road until 11:30 a.m. for the investigation. Two people were hurt and have been taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Michigan State Police was part of the funeral escort to the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly when the crash happened.

MSP says the driver lost control and crashed. The two people on the motorcycle were the only ones injured.

No other cars were involved.