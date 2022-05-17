Teen killed while digging hole with younger sister on New Jersey beach, police say

A teenage boy died on a New Jersey beach when police say the hole he was digging with his sister collapsed and trapped them both.

Emergency responders from Tom's River and neighboring areas responded to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island around 4 p.m.

Authorities say the teen siblings, who were visiting with family from out town, were digging a large hole when it caved in.

A 17-year-old girl was pulled from the hole and treated at the scene, according to authorities.

In an update posted to Facebook, the Toms River Police Department said 18-year-old Levy Caverley, of Maine, died in the collapse.