2 men shot to death in Pontiac apartment, suspect on the run

Two men were shot several times in an apartment in Pontiac Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place around 8 a.m. in the 100 block of North Sanford Street near Fiddis Avenue.

"Deputies were dispatched to the apartment after a 911 caller reported gun shots had been fired," according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office news release. "Upon their arrival, deputies found two men who had been shot multiple times."

One of the victims is a 20-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man, a 24-year-old, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released as law enforcement are still contacting family members.

"Witnesses said a subject ran from the apartment after the shooting," the sheriff's office stated.

No other details were provided. The incident is still under investigation.