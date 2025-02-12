Expand / Collapse search

2 Michigan tribal casinos going smoke-free

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  February 12, 2025 11:13am EST
Health
FOX 2 Detroit
A man smokes along a road in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 18, 2025. Smoking in public places in India is banned on October 2, 2008, under the Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules, 2008, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Product

The Brief

    • The Ojibwa Casinos in Baraga and Marquette are going smoke and vape-free next month.
    • The smoking ban will apply to all areas of the casinos, including hotels and restaurants.
    • Tribal casinos are able to allow smoking in all areas since they are not dictated by state law, though many have chosen to prohibit smoking.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Both Ojibwa Casinos in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will soon prohibit smoking.

According to the tribal casino, the Baraga and Marquette casinos will be smoke and vape-free starting March 24. The rule applies to all buildings on the properties, including Superior Eats, the Pressbox, and the Baraga Hotel.

"By creating a smoke free environment, Ojibwa Casino aims to ensure that guests and employees can enjoy clean air and a welcoming atmosphere throughout their visit," the casino said in a post announcing the upcoming change. "This decision underscores our commitment to providing a healthier, more comfortable environment for all guests and team members."

The American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation (ANRF) praised the decision.

"The Keweenaw Community’s decision to transition to smoke-free casinos demonstrates its commitment to the health and safety of the Upper Michigan community," said Clinton Isham, the tribal relations consultant for the ANRF. "By becoming smoke-free, Ojibwa Casinos joins more than 100 Tribal gaming facilities across the country that have prioritized the well-being of their patrons and employees over all else — a growing list of smoke-free casinos that reflects the overall public desire for clean air."

Michigan law does not govern tribal land, meaning that casinos on Native land can choose to allow smoking throughout their buildings. On the contrary, state law dictates that smoking is only allowed on the gaming floors of Detroit casinos. Restaurants, hotels, and other spaces outside the gaming floors must be smoke-free.

The Source: Press releases from Ojibwa Casinos and the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation were used to report this story. 

