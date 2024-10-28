Expand / Collapse search

2 overnight shootings leave 5 men wounded in Detroit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 28, 2024 7:12am EDT
Two men were wounded in a shooting on Grand River Avenue near West Grand Boulevard in Detroit early Oct. 28, 2024.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating two shootings early Monday that left five men wounded.

The unrelated shootings happened in two locations on the city's west side. The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Birwood near Wyoming and Lyndon. Three men are in temporary serious condition after they were shot in front of a home in the area.

Then, around 5 a.m., two men were shot on Grand River Avenue near West Grand Boulevard. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are still piecing together the circumstances of these shootings and looking for the suspects responsible. 

