2 people in custody after fight in Detroit; weapon pointed at police

Detroit police arrested two men after receiving a call about a fight in Detroit.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m., in the 17100 block of Kentucky Street, according to police.

One man was arrested upon police arrival, Detroit police said. The other suspect "pointed a weapon" at officers and "took off into the house next door."

After police negotiated with the suspect inside, he got out of the house and was arrested.

No other details were provided at this time.