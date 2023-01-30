2 semi-trucks crash on EB I-96 at Milford, causing freeway closure

Two semi-trucks crashed on I-96 causing a fuel spill and freeway closure Monday night.

Eastbound I-96 is closed at Milford Road while crews work on the crash investigation and cleanup.

One semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder with a flat tire when it was hit by a second semi-truck. The driver of the parked semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the other driver was not hurt.

The impact caused that truck to spill fuel and debris onto the road.

It is not clear when the eastbound lanes of I-96 will reopen.

It is not clear when the eastbound lanes of I-96 will reopen.




