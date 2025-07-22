2 sentenced to prison for robbing Metro Detroit mail carriers at gunpoint

The Brief Two men will spend time in federal prison for robbing mail carriers in Taylor and Northville. Authorities said the armed men would demand the carriers' master keys that access mailboxes. They were caught immediately after a robbery in Northville in 2023.



Two men will spend time in federal prison after authorities say they robbed several Metro Detroit mail carriers at gunpoint.

Michael Lamar Smith-Ellis, 31, of Detroit and Terrance Tucker, 33, of Phoenix, Arizona were sentenced Monday to seven years behind bars for the crimes.

The backstory:

According to the Department of Justice, the pair robbed mail carriers in Northville and Taylor at gunpoint in September and October 2023. During these robberies, the suspects would demand that the carriers give them their master keys that are used to open mailboxes.

Police were able to capture the pair within minutes of a robbery in Northville.

While searching their vehicle, authorities said they found firearms, gear, several credit cards in other people’s names, along with a USPS key ring and a mailbox master key.

"We all know the commitment of postal carriers to deliver the mail no matter the conditions. And we are committed to protecting them as they do their job," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon said. "These violent criminals deserve a serious sentence."