2 shot, 1 dead on McNichols in northwest Detroit shooting

Two people were shot, one killed on the city's west side Friday night in an attempted robbery.

Detroit police say a 28-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man wounded in the 10100 block of W. McNichols near Wyoming at 7:25 p.m.

The suspect is black man in a black SUV who was last seen driving off southbound on Ilene Street.

Investigators say the suspect was sitting in one of the victims' vehicle, and attempted to rob the men as they were leaving a residence at the time of the shooting.

