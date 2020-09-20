2 shot, 1 in critical condition after parking lot shooting, Detroit Police search for suspect

Two men were sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 12:40 in the area of East Jefferson and Chrysler.

Police say the driver, a 25-year-old man, and a passenger, a 26-year-old man, pulled over to find a parking lot, when an unknown suspect approached them and fired multiple shots into their car, striking them both.

The suspect then fled the scene.

From there, the driver drove himself and the passenger to the hospital. The driver was listed in temporary serious condition, and the passenger was listed in critical condition.

At this time, police have no word on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

