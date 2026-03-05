Hit-and-run driver allegedly fell asleep in Detroit bus stop crash, had no license

The Brief A man was struck in a hit-and-run by a minivan while waiting for a bus in Detroit. A suspect was arrested and charged - 59-year-old Joseph Burton. Burton allegedly fell asleep driving a friend's vehicle and had no valid license.



The video was appalling — FOX 2 showed the security camera footage of a driver hitting a man at a bus stop in Detroit and then leaving the scene last month.

The backstory:

Detroit police made an arrest of a 59-year-old man who investigators say was behind the wheel.

Joseph Burton was arraigned in court this week, charged with failure to stop at a personal injury accident.

The man who survived the crash, Quavon Benson, says he was always confident that the driver would be found and that this arrest will lead to justice in this case.

"I thought he was going to stop at some point and then I got to a certain point when I knew he was not going to come back," he said.

Benson says he’s lucky to be alive after a hit-and-run driver slammed into him as he waited at a bus stop near Plymouth and Evergreen in Detroit.

"I was pretty angry," he said.

But nearly two weeks after he was struck, Detroit police made the arrest of Burton, from Detroit.

FOX 2:"What was that news like to you?"

"It was exciting," Benson said. "It was a relief."

During Burton's court hearing disturbing details were revealed about the driver.

"The defendant - I guess I should say number one, does not have a valid driver’s license," said attorney Lisa Coyle, City of Detroit Law Department. "It expired back in 2018. He’s aware of this by his own admission. Number two, he’s driving a car registered to someone else."

The owner of the vehicle told police that Burton was driving that day.

"The defendant himself admitted that he fell asleep behind the wheel of the car," Coyle said.

At times, Burton talked back to the judge.

"The allegation is that you fled the scene," the judge said.

"Mr. Burton please don’t say anything," the defense attorney said, as Burton piped up.

Related: Man at bus stop hit by minivan in daylight hit-and-run on Detroit's west side

"Given your lack of assault history this charge is a misdemeanor. The concerns placed on the record, bond will be set at $25,000 personal bond."

Benson has this message for the driver who hit him.

"Be more mindful, be more mindful," he said.

FOX 2 also learned Burton has a long history of retail fraud crimes.

Benson is still recovering from his injuries. If you'd like to donate to his GoFundMe account go HERE for more information.

Hit-and-run suspect Joseph Burton.

The Source: Information for this report is from



