Fatal crash involving semi-truck blocking SB I-275 at Eight Mile

A fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a car is blocking southbound I-275 at Eight Mile.

The crash, first reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday by the Michigan Department of Transportation, prompted a large police response that continues to block the freeway.

Police have not shared details about the crash, but crews were seen removing a car from under the front of the semi. As of 6 a.m., the heavily damaged car was dislodged from under the truck.

Drivers who take southbound I-275 are advised to find a new route.

