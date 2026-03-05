Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash involving semi-truck blocking SB I-275 at Eight Mile

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 5, 2026 6:13am EST
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
SB I-275 closed at Eight Mile due to fatal crash

SB I-275 closed at Eight Mile due to fatal crash

All lanes of southbound I-275 are closed at Eight Mile on Thursday morning due to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a car Thursday morning. 

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a car is blocking southbound I-275 at Eight Mile.

The crash, first reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday by the Michigan Department of Transportation, prompted a large police response that continues to block the freeway.

Police have not shared details about the crash, but crews were seen removing a car from under the front of the semi. As of 6 a.m., the heavily damaged car was dislodged from under the truck.

Drivers who take southbound I-275 are advised to find a new route. 

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

Car crashesWayne CountyInstastories