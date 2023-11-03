2 shot on Lodge Freeway after leaving Detroit club, police say

article

Two men were injured in a shooting early Friday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Police said the victims left an unknown club in the area of 7 Mile and Greenfield and got onto the Lodge Freeway around 4:30 a.m. The victims told police they were on the southbound side of the freeway between 7 Mile and Wyoming when someone shot at them.

The victims drove to Sinai-Grace, where one of the men is in crucial condition, while the other is in serious condition.

"This is another example of someone using a gun to settle a dispute. We are fortunate that no one else was seriously hurt," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Police closed the freeway to search for evidence, and troopers also have the victims' vehicle. The men were unable to provide a description of the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800 SPEAK-UP or 855-MICH-TIP.