2 shot at Redford Township Little Caesars

Two people were wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting at a Redford Township Little Caesars.

Redford police responded to the restaurant at 27221 7 Mile around 3:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they spoke to witnesses and learned that multiple people had fired shots both inside and outside the business. Investigators recovered shell casings and other evidence from the scene.

Police later located two people with gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital. One of those victims was treated and released, while the other remains listed in serious but stable condition.

The incident is not believed to be random.

An investigation is ongoing, and no one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Redford Police Det. Cody Short at 313-387-2581.