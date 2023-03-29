2 suspects charged in 3 Metro Detroit bank robberies, and attempting a 4th

article

Two suspects were charged on March 29 for three bank robberies and an attempted robbery.

Investigators say that Collin Carl Love, Jr. and LaRonte Hill would pass the teller a note that demanded money. Feds later learned one of the notes the suspect used was a paystub that belonged to one of the suspects.

The two are accused in the following robberies:

Community Choice Credit Union in Redford, Michigan on February 4, 2023

The Christian Financial Credit Union in Harper Woods on February 10, 2023

The Fifth Third Bank in Grosse Pointe Woods on March 3, 2023,

Investigators say the two attempted to rob the Eastpointe Community Credit Union on February 24, 2023.

