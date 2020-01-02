2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of BP in Orion Township

Oakland Country deputies are looking for two armed robbery suspects caught on camera at a BP gas station.

Two armed men robbed the convienience store at the BP station in the 4900 block of S. Baldwin Road at 1:28 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the clerk, two men wearing hoodies entered the store with one suspect jumping over the counter and approached her, while the second suspect walked around the counter, pointed a gun at her and demanded cash from the cash register.

The suspects demanded the store clerk’s cellular phone. She told them she did not have a phone, but the suspects saw it lying on the counter and took it with them. The suspects fled from the store with an unknown amount of cash and the clerk’s cellular phone.

Canine units attempted to track the suspects, but the scent was lost in the parking lot of a nearby bank.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a blue hooded jacket, orange work gloves and a black mask over his face. The second is a man wearing a black hooded jacket, blue work gloves and a black mask over his face.