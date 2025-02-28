2 teens charged in 'targeted hit' of man leaving Detroit party store

article

The Brief Two arrests have been made in what police say was a targeted hit outside a Detroit liquor store on Jan. 28. A pair of 17-year olds were charged in the murder of Jethro Kendrick III outside Exotic Liquor on Woodward Avenue. At least 30 shots were fired from a handgun and rifle in the ambush of Kendrick, who died from his wounds at the hospital shortly after.



Two Detroit teens were charged in a fatal shooting that police called a targeted attack involving at least 30 shots.

The backstory:

Keonte Kemari Weddington and Elijah Sanders - both 17 - will be tried as adult defendants in the shooting from Jan. 28.

The two are accused of killing Jethro Kendrick III, 34, outside Exotic Liquor in the 8000 block of Woodward Avenue at 9:13 a.m.

When arriving, officers found Kendrick lying on the sidewalk in front of the store, unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detroit Fire Department members rendered aid to the victim. Medics transported Kendrick to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police say Weddington fired a handgun and Sanders shot a rifle at Kendrick as he left the party store, fatally wounding him, before fleeing the scene.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of the defendants last Friday, Feb. 21.

The two suspects will be arraigned at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The Source: Information for this story came from Detroit police and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.



