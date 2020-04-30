2 teens dead, 3 injured in rollover crash on Detroit's west side

A car packed with young people was involved in a rollover crash killing two on Detroit's west side Wednesday night.

A young man driving a Chevy Tahoe on St. Mary’s lost control of the SUV and struck a tree just north of Pembroke. Two teens died and three are still hospitalized - while the crash is under investigation.

A neighbor livestreamed the wreckage of the accident which stunned people who live in the area.

"We were laying there and all of a sudden we heard a (skkkrrr) at first and then a boom," said Lela Jamison.

"I just want to pray for everybody, especially pray for Deasia's family because I know her mother is taking it hard," said Tangie Banks, who daughter was injured in the crash. "I don't know her pain but I know she's taking it hard."

Angie Banks' daughter Remy Banks, is one of three teens to survive the accident that killed two others. She spoke with FOX 2 shortly after seeing her bruised and battered 16-year-old at Sinai Grace.

"Her ribs are broken, her lungs, she's bleeding from her lungs, so she's in pretty bad shape," Tangie Banks said. "She's really hurt about her friend. she just keeps crying."

The Detroit Police |Department says speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Reelle Nixon claims the driver was trying to avoid another vehicle.

"They were actually trying to prevent from having a head-on collision that's how they spun off and hit the tree," said Nixon. "The tree caused the car to flip over instantly. A young girl died on impact instantly."

Neighbors say crashes in this area happen often and speed bumps are needed.

"This isn't the first accident where people have lost their life," Nixon said. "It's just the first accident that went viral."

FOX 2: "What was she doing out last night? What were the kids doing out?"

"I guess just out being them," said Tangie Banks, shaking her head. "I guess out hanging out."

"These are teenagers that are gone, in critical condition," Nixon said. "Know where your kids are seriously. this is a wakeup call."

