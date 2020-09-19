2 teens dead, 4 injured in Southfield rollover accident

Southfield Police have confirmed that 4 teens are injured and 2 are dead after a rollover accident that happened Friday night around 9:00 in the 24300 block of Telegraph.

After the crash, police say medics arrived at the location and took a 17-year-old male to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Then 2 more male teens were taken to the hospital, where one of them was listed in critical condition and the other was pronounced dead.

Lastly, three other 17-year-old males were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There were a total of 6 occupants in the car during the time of the accident, and the Oak Park School District confirmed that all occupants were students in the district.

As of right, the investigation is still open.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.