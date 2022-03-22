2 vehicles damaged by concrete thrown on west Michigan freeway; police seek suspects

article

Police are looking for two young males who were throwing concrete at vehicles on US-131 in west Michigan on Monday evening.

Two vehicles were damaged when they were struck by the concrete on southbound US-131 near 76th Street in Kent County around 6:20 p.m.

One of the victims told police he saw two young white males with short hair throw an object at his vehicle. They were seen running toward the railroad tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 616-866-4411.