2 women found shot to death near former State Fairgrounds

Two women were found shot to death near the old State Fairgrounds in the 400 block of W. Lantz near Charleston.

The victims are said to be 21- and 18-year old women. Investigators say they are looking for an 18-year-old suspect. No details or description has been made available.

The shooting took place on the border of Detroit and Highland Park, but Detroit police are handling the case.

