2-year-old drowns in Southgate apartment pool during party

The Brief A 2-year-old girl is dead after drowning in a pool at a Southgate apartment. Police say the girl was taken to a hospital after being found in the pool during a party. She later died at a hospital.



A child is dead after drowning in an apartment pool in Southgate on Friday night, according to police.

What they're saying:

Southgate officials say at 8:15 p.m., police were called out to the outdoor pool area of an apartment complex on the 16000 block of Quarry. They were told that a 2-year-old child was not breathing and people were attempting to give CPR.

Investigators say the child had fallen into the pool during a party. There were many adults and children in the area and police say it is unknown how long the child was in the pool before she was found.

When first responders arrived, the girl was taken to Wyandotte Hospital where police say she later died.

An investigation is ongoing.