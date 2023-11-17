Update: 2-year-old lost in Detroit reunited with family

article

A 2-year-old boy found wandering alone in Detroit and was reunited with his family Friday night, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Spotted around Fenkell Ave. and Sessex St. at approximately 4:15 p.m., the child was immediately taken to a Detroit fire station.

He is described as a 2-year-old male, about 2'5", weighing 35 lbs.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.