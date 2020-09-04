2-year-old killed and 4 injured in crash on Eight Mile Road

One young child is dead and two others are in critical condition after a horrific crash on the city's west side at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say that a 29-year-old driver of a Dodge Challenger was eastbound on Eight Mile speeding with three minor children on board, causing the crash, killing a 2-year-old.

DPD says that the driver crashed into a 62-year-old in a Ford SUV who was pulling out of a turn around near Cherry Lawn Avenue. The Challenger struck her car and then hit a vacant building.

The force of the crash was so strong, that the engine from the SUV was knocked out of the vehicle, according to a FOX 2 photographer at the scene.

Both drivers are hospitalized as well as the two other children in critical condition. The ages of the other two children are not known at this time, nor is the relation of the children to the driver of the Challenger.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



