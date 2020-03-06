20-second songs you can use to time your hand-washing and prevent the spread of COVID-19
Despite how many Americans (hopefully) wash their hands on a daily basis, it’s possible that some aren’t doing enough to keep their fingers and palms germ-free.
That’s problematic, since washing one’s hands is one of the strongest ways to help prevent possible contraction of the novel coronavirus.
For those who don’t understand the proper hand-washing protocol, they can take a tip from the co-working company WeWork.
On March 4, Cecile G. Tamura shared an image on Facebook of a laminated sheet of songs posted on the door of a bathroom in a WeWork location. The sheet contained a list of 20-second-long choruses that individuals can sing while washing their hands.
The underlying idea is that 20 seconds is the proper amount of time needed to effectively ensure one’s hands are clean with soap and water.
The songs included in the WeWork one-sheet contain a mix of classic rock staples and newer rap and R&B jams. But if Beyonce or The Killers aren’t the type of musical stylings typically shared in your Spotify hand-washing playlist, here are verses from other cherished recordings that hit or slightly surpass the 20-second singing benchmark, depending on your singing tempo and if you incorporate any air instrumentals.
Billy Joel, “Piano Man”
It's nine o'clock on a Saturday
The regular crowd shuffles in
There's an old man sitting next to me
Makin' love to his tonic and gin
Michael Jackson, “Billie Jean”
Billie Jean is not my lover
She's just a girl who claims that I am the one
But the kid is not my son
She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son
Judy Garland, “Somewhere over the rainbow”
Somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high
And the dreams that you dream of
Once in a lullaby
The Supremes, “Stop! In the Name of Love!”
Stop! In the name of love
Before you break my heart
Stop! In the name of love
Before you break my heart
Think it over
Think it over
Regardless of the chosen melody or tune you hum, the key point is that you should be washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. And if you’re not entirely certain you are doing it correctly, the CDC has a five-step process to help you make sure you’re neutralizing harmful germs each time.
