20-year-old fled Eastpointe police in stolen vehicle, drove into a field before arrest
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing eight charges, including resisting an officer after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday night.
The 20-year-old was traveling in a stolen vehicle when Eastpointe police spotted the SUV and initiated a pursuit. The suspect, Melvin Cooley-Cline IV, fled, prompting more officers to join the chase.
At one point during the chase, Cooley-Cline drove into a field before striking a police officer. The pursuit ended but Melvin-Cooley continued running on foot.
Police caught him a short time later. He was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested. Another gun was found in the vehicle.
He was given an interim $100,000 bond and must wear a GPS tether if he's released. He'll be officially arraigned on Nov. 13 in Eastpointe District Court. He'll be facing the following charges:
- Count 1: Flee and Elude 3rd (five year felony)
- Count 2 Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile (five year felony)
- Count 3: Carry a Concealed Weapon (five year felony)
- Count 4: Resisting Obstructing a Police Officer (93 day misdemeanor)
- Count 5 & 6: Felony Firearm (two year mandatory felony)
- Count 7: Altering ID Marks on Firearm (two year felony)
- Count 8: Driving While License Suspended (93 day misdemeanor)