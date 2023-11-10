20-year-old fled Eastpointe police in stolen vehicle, drove into a field before arrest

article

A Detroit man is facing eight charges, including resisting an officer after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday night.

The 20-year-old was traveling in a stolen vehicle when Eastpointe police spotted the SUV and initiated a pursuit. The suspect, Melvin Cooley-Cline IV, fled, prompting more officers to join the chase.

At one point during the chase, Cooley-Cline drove into a field before striking a police officer. The pursuit ended but Melvin-Cooley continued running on foot.

Police caught him a short time later. He was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested. Another gun was found in the vehicle.

He was given an interim $100,000 bond and must wear a GPS tether if he's released. He'll be officially arraigned on Nov. 13 in Eastpointe District Court. He'll be facing the following charges: