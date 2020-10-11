20-year-old reported missing after leaving USAA Hockey Facility found safe

The Plymouth Township Police department has located 20-year-old Leelon Witherspoon.

He has been found safe after her was last seen leaving the USAA Hockey facility, Saturday night around 10:50 p.m.

Leelon is 6'3" 180lbs and was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, black pants, and he also had a black backpack.

Please contact the Plymouth Township Police Department at 734-354-3232 if you have information on his whereabouts.