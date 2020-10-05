20,000 chairs placed outside White House to honor Americans killed by COVID-19

The White House South Lawn was lined with 20,000 chairs Sunday, each representing 10 Americans killed by the coronavirus, in a solemn reminder of those who have lost their lives amid the pandemic.

“We are honored to have worked with COVID Survivors for Change to produce the first National COVID-19 Remembrance Day,” Washington-based events company, Bond Events, wrote on Instagram.

The novel coronavirus has largely defined American life since it arrived in late winter – shuttering businesses, forcing people to self-isolate, and compelling them to wear masks when they do go out into the public.

“The purpose of this event is to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, honor frontline and essential workers, and demand that elected officials do more to develop a plan for safety and recovery” they added.